President Donald Trump lashed out at Sweden's prime minister and demanded freedom for US rapper A$AP Rocky on Thursday after a Swedish court said the star will be tried on assault charges.

"Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States," Trump tweeted, adding: "Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM."

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 along with three other people, following a brawl in Stockholm on June 30. Mayers said he was acting in self-defence.

The case has seen repeated attempts at intervention by Trump, whose narrow path to reelection in 2020 is in part being made all the harder due to deep unpopularity among black voters.

Trump has already suggested paying bail for Mayers, despite Sweden not having bail in its justice system.

He has also repeatedly tried to persuade Lofven to intervene, despite the premier's reminder that the courts are independent of political leaders in Sweden – as they are in the United States.