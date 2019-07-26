WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands of Zimbabwe passport seekers wait for months due to backlog
Zimbabwe has run out of passports and vehicle registration number plates, forcing citizens to wait for long periods to get them - yet another sign of a desperate shortage of US dollars in the southern African nation.
Thousands of Zimbabwe passport seekers wait for months due to backlog
The passport office is processing only five applications a day against a backlog of three hundred thousand / TRTWorld
July 26, 2019

Zimbabwe's struggling economy has produced a shortage of cash that's stopped the government from issuing passports. 

Due to the foreign exchange shortages that have been eventuated by the low production, there seem to be shortages of most basic commodities and also passports.

The registry office can only process 50 passports a day. It has bemoaned the lack of foreign currency available to import paper and is now faced with a backlog of 280,000 applications.

RECOMMENDED

John Nyashanu reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu