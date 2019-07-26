The search is continuing for about two dozen missing people as the death toll rose to 20 from a landslide in southwestern China earlier this week.

State broadcaster CCTV says five more bodies have been found in Guizhou province, where the landslide buried 21 houses Tuesday night in a village in Shuicheng county.

The latest victims included two women and three children.

The official Xinhua News Agency says an estimated 25 people remain unaccounted for.