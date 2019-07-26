The head of Human Rights Watch has said Israel would be not be seeking to expel the organisation's country director without US President Donald Trump in power.

HRW's executive director Ken Roth told AFP late Thursday Trump had provided Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the protection he needed to crack down on criticism of the state's human rights record.

"Would the Netanyahu government have tried to expel Omar without Trump in the White House? I doubt it. I think Trump has given a green light to whatever Netanyahu wants to do," Roth said.

"You can't appeal to Trump to promote human rights when he is so busy embracing autocrats around the world."

The Trump administration has taken a series of steps to protect Israel from criticism at the United Nations.

He has also broken with decades of international consensus by recognising the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and its unilateral annexation of the Golan Heights, seized from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967.

Previous US administrations have pushed back against controversial Israeli policies.

Roth was visiting Israel for the expected final court session for Shakir, who is appealing against his expulsion.

But the session was delayed at the last minute and is now unlikely to take place until September.