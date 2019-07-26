WORLD
‘Bosnian Hulk’ Sead Kolasinac fends off knife-wielding robbers
Attackers had tried to carjack fellow Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s vehicle in London when the defender stepped in fighting away the men.
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, center celebrates with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, left and Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos at the end of the Europa League semifinal soccer match, second leg, between Valencia and Arsenal at the Camp de Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
July 26, 2019

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac foiled two armed men’s attempt to rob teammate Mesut Ozil’s car.

In a clip that has now gone viral, the German-born Bosnian is seen pouncing at the unidentified men who were trying to wrestle control of the vehicle from Ozil.

According to the British tabloid the Daily Mail, the incident occurred on Thursday evening near a Turkish restaurant in the English capital London.

According to the news outlet, staff from the restaurant rushed to help Kolasinac as he was fighting off the gang.

Both players emerged unhurt from the incident, according to London’s Metropolitan Police but no arrests have so far been announced.

Social media reaction

Kolasinac was widely praised on social media for the disregard for his own personal safety in tackling the carjacking gang.

Many fans said it was in keeping with his physical and imposing on-field style of play, which has earned him epithets, such as the ‘Bosnian Hulk’ or ‘The Tank’.

“Sead showing balls of steel and fighting back the man with the weapon, no wonder they call him the Bosnian hulk!” Wrote one Twitter user.

Another said: “Absolute bravery from Sead Kolasinac. Don’t mess with the Bosnian Hulk.”

Kolasinac was born in Germany to Bosnian parents and started his youth career with Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

After choosing to represent Germany in his youth career, the 26-year-old opted to play his senior career with Bosnia.

Since leaving Schalke in 2017, Kolasinac has become a regular with the Arsenal side, helping the North London team reach the Europa League final in 2019, which they lost to fellow Londoners, Chelsea.

SOURCE:TRT World
