If the US refuses to sell F-35 fighter jets, then Turkey will turn to other options, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"Don't you sell [Turkey] F-35? Ok then, sorry but we take our measures and turn to other options," President Erdogan said.

Erdogan's remarks came during a meeting with the provincial heads of the governing AK Party at the Ankara headquarters.

President Donald Trump reportedly told Republican senators during a closed-door White House meeting Tuesday that he is not in favour of implementing penalties on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-air missile system.

Trump has repeatedly voiced reluctance to penalise Turkey over its purchase of the S-400, doing so last week when announcing Ankara's removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. Turkey's expulsion is slated to be completed by the end of March 2020.

The Trump administration has maintained that the S-400 could expose the advanced fighter to possible Russian subterfuge and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, counters that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Trump blames the Obama administration for the current row over its refusal to sign a deal with Turkey to sell it American defense firm Raytheon's Patriot missile system.

Attack on Turkish diplomats in Erbil.

Erdogan said the attack targeting Turkish diplomat in Iraq's Erbil justifies Turkey’s decision of launching a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq.

“The attack on our consulate employee in Erbil confirms that our operation [Operation Claw] is a right decision.”