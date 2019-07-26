The Syrian conflict has had a far reaching impact, beyond not only the Syrian border and the surrounding neighbourhoods but also beyond the Mediterranean Sea and the continent. Arguably, the war in Syria has indirectly framed the domestic political polarisations within European countries, set the agenda of a host of European Union debates, and dictated Europe’s relation with key players such as Turkey and others. The phenomenal rise of the far-right parties is one major incidence generally viewed as correlated with the waves of Syrian refugee influx into Europe after 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Another interesting tangent to the entire European ‘immigration crisis’ and the subsequent debate is the curious case of the European liberals who apparently have two standards vis a vis the refugees. They are generally welcoming to the Syrian refugees at home, however, are seen to be not only antagonistic to the refugee welcoming parties in the world’s largest refugee receiver country -Turkey - but also to enjoy comradship with xenophobic elements in Turkish politics. They have had no qualms about endorsing the municipal and parliamentary leaders who openly promised to send back the Syrian ‘brothers and sisters’ home.

It does not take a rocket scientist to understand that the refugee welcoming European countries, such as Germany, saw tremendous opportunity in integrating Syrians, to give a jump start to the economic growth capitalising the readymade army of refugee labour. However, not everyone in Europe was happy about it and right-wing populistas in particular were not happy at all. The far-right parties in Europe have gained unprecedented electoral success following the Syrian refugee influx. Contrary to the popular perception, as the far-right anti-immigration rhetoric became fiercer, centre-right and even centre-left parties adopted a far-right rhetoric on their political platforms and election manifesto. Also, counterintuitively, the success of far-right politics, as research reveals recently, is directly caused by the very refugee influx the far-right is fighting against. In other words, the Syrian refugee crisis was a blessing for the far-right too, just like it was a blessing for the economy. Germany needed the influx of fresh blood into the job market, which is tired of an ageing population and which has an unemployment rate even lower than the natural rate of unemployment. However, initially, there were claims by far-right politicians such as, “after the influx of Syrian refugees, Sweden has become a place where women are gang-raped, mutilated and married off against their will”.