Dozens of migrants die in the Mediterranean - The last 24 hours in pictures
Dozens of migrants die in the Mediterranean - The last 24 hours in picturesAround 150 of 300 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya capital - here are some of the top images making the news on July 25 and 26, 2019.
Rescued migrants rest on a coast some 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Tripoli, Libya, Thursday, July 25, 2019. The U.N. refugee agency and the International Rescue Committee say up to 150 may have perished at sea off the coast of Libya. The country's coast guard says the Europe-bound migrants are missing and feared drowned after the boats they were traveling on capsized in the Mediterranean Sea. A spokesman says they rescued around 137 migrants on Thursday. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 26, 2019

We look at some of the most striking images of the day, including the tragic drownings of migrants off the coast of Libya and the record-breaking heatwave in Europe.

