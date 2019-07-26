The Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organisation (also known as MIT) have killed the PKK terrorist behind the killing of a Turkish diplomat in northern Iraq last week, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Citing security sources, it said the July 24 operation against Erdogan Unal, codenamed Dogan Nurhak, was carried out on Mount Qandil in northern Iraq.

Unal was found to be one of the five members of the terror group's so-called intelligence council, which is directly linked to its so-called executive council.

He joined the organisation in 1990 and was caught and imprisoned between 1994 and 1998.