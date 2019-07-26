Lateef Ahmad Waza, 42, lives in an old part of Srinagar city, in India-controlled Kashmir. His home is tucked away behind a warren of run-down houses where visitors are arriving in a trickle.

Returning home, Waza cuts a pensive figure. Women break down upon seeing him, hugging him close and young men from the neighbourhood turn up with floral garlands.

Waza was released from jail after serving a total 23 years of imprisonment for a crime he did not commit. He was 16 when Indian police picked him up from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, a mountainous country to the north of India. He had established a business to escape the fallout of a deadly insurgency that had erupted in Kashmir in response to India's dithering over the decades-old Kashmir conflict and the rigging of regional elections in 1987.

India dealt with the armed uprising imposing a massive military clampdown. As cities and the countryside were occupied by Indian soldiers, abuse and harassment became commonplace.

Kashmir is a contested mountainous territory between India and Pakistan. Both countries - who claim the region in total but only administer a portion - have gone to wars over it many times. The region came to global public attention recently after the US President Donald Trump made a mediation offer to bring an end to the dispute. India has consistently refused any third-party intervention to resolve the dispute.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Commission denounced India over its inaction to punish soldiers accused of misconduct in Kashmir.

How do innocent men like Waza end up in Indian prisons?

In May 1996, a blast ripped through a crowded marketplace in New Delhi killing 13 people. The following day another blast occurred near Samleti village in the Indian state of Rajasthan, in which 14 more people died.

India blamed the attacks on insurgent groups that fought its troops in Kashmir and embarked on a nation-wide hunt to catch the suspects. Scores of individuals were rounded up across the country.

“Just days after the blast, Delhi police came knocking at our doors in Kathmandu and took me along the three or four other Kashmiris into custody,” said Waza, with a feeble voice, his eyes sunken into the craters that years of incarceration have worn into his face.

"I had no idea what crime I was arrested for.”

Waza, along with other detainees, was first taken to jail in the state of Uttar Pradesh before being hauled to Delhi.

"It is there I figured out I had been booked for Delhi 1996 blasts. The ground beneath my feet slipped away as I tried to wrap my mind around the implications of such a huge accusation,” he says.

Along with Waza, police also arrested Mirza Nissar and Muhammad Ali. All the three - who were formally declared innocent and acquitted of all charges earlier this week by a court in the Indian state of Rajasthan - hailed from Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir.

Now out of jail, the three men are starting to come to terms with their former lives; their family, neighborhood and friendships. Deprived of formal education and employment prospects, they have enormous odds to face before they can have a semblance of normal life.