Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that Ankara may have to "re-evaluate" existing orders for Boeing airplanes worth $10 billion, in comments underlining the country's strained ties with the US.

"I've told [US President Donald] Trump [at the G20 summit] in Osaka even if Turkey is not buying the Patriot missile system, we are buying Boeing," Erdogan was quoted by Bloomberg.

"We are good customers. But if it goes on like this, we'll have to rethink about this deal."

Ties between the two NATO allies are strained due to Washington's support for the PKK terror organisation's Syrian wing the YPG, and its refusal to extradite FETO chief Fetullah Gulen. Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system has added to the tensions.

F-35 fighter jets

Erdogan, who was speaking during a meeting with the provincial heads of the governing AK Party at Ankara headquarters, also said Turkey will consider other options if the US refuses to sell it F-35 fighter jets.

The Trump administration says the S-400 could expose the advanced fighter to possible Russian subterfuge and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, says the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Turkish Airlines, the nation's flagship carrier where the government holds a 49 percent stake, announced in March 2018 that it will buy 25 of Boeing's 787-9 jets, which are scheduled for delivery by 2023.