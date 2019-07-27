New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his domestic agenda in a speech in Manchester on Saturday, after trying to dampen speculation he could call an early election.

Johnson will focus on health, education, and infrastructure after EU leaders rebuffed his calls to renegotiate the Brexit deal struck by his predecessor Theresa May last year.

No elections

The former mayor of London, who only took charge on Wednesday, has promised to take Britain out of the EU by the latest deadline of October 31 – deal or no deal.

But he has focused on domestic priorities in his first few days in office, including a pledge on Friday to reverse drastic cuts to the police force made under May.

Commentators have speculated that he could be preparing to call a general election, hoping to regain the Conservative majority that May lost at the polls in 2017.

Johnson on Friday "absolutely" ruled out initiating such a poll before Britain leaves the bloc.

"The British people voted in 2015, in 2016, in 2017," he said during a visit to the central English city of Birmingham.