Eight dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine islands
The quakes – of magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 – struck the Batanes islands within hours of each other, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami alerts were issued.
A resident looks at damaged houses in Itbayat town, Batanes islands, northern Philippines following the earthquakes Saturday, July 27, 2019. / AP
July 27, 2019

An initial quake of magnitude 5.4 that struck the Batanes islands was followed shortly by an aftershock of magnitude 5.9, according to Philippine government data. Another big aftershock struck a little later.

The first quake killed five people while three people were killed in aftershocks, Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the disaster agency, told Reuters.

"It's traumatic ... we're still feel strong aftershocks," Edna Gato, a school teacher in Itbayat town, told Reuters.

TRT World spoke to Ana Santos in the capital Manila for more.

The national disaster agency said it was sending medical and rescue teams to the islands, about half way between the main Philippine island of Luzon and Taiwan.

The military was also deploying an aircraft to send supplies and bring out injured, he said.

Gato said she was standing outside in an open space with more than 1,000 people.

"New houses were damaged and the old houses which we were preserving were completely destroyed," she said, referring to traditional stone homes.

The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.

SOURCE:Reuters
