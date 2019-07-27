Four Turkish citizens abducted in central Nigeria’s Kwara State last week have been rescued, security sources said on Friday.

No ransom was paid for the release of the men held for a week by a gang of armed men in Nigeria’s Kwara State, police said.

Police Commissioner Kayode Egbetokun said at a press conference that the expatriates were released "unconditionally".

"One member of the gang named Buba was nabbed in Gbugbu village with an AK47 rifle on Thursday, while another member involved in negotiating the ransom was nabbed on the morning of July 26, 2019.

"These arrests put pressure on the remaining gang members to release the Turkish hostages unconditionally," he said.

While showing the freed men to journalists, he said the police are searching for the other gang members.