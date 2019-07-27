TÜRKİYE
Turkey killed 255 terrorists in northern Iraq in three months – ministry
Turkey's National Defense Ministry says 34 terrorists were killed in air strikes conducted as part of Operation Claw-2 between July 17-19.
On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up to the successful ongoing Claw-1, which was launched on May 27. / AA
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
July 27, 2019

A total of 255 terrorists have been killed in Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq over the past three months, according to the National Defense Ministry on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry gave the latest figures of the terrorists killed in counter-terrorism operations, including Operation Claw, in northern Iraq.

It said 34 terrorists were killed in air strikes conducted between July 17-19.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up to the successful ongoing Claw-1, which was launched on May 27.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
