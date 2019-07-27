Tunisia bid farewell to its first democratically-elected President Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday at a state funeral attended by foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Essebsi, who helped guide the north African country's transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.

Other dignitaries attending his funeral in the capital Tunis included Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and King Felipe VI of Spain, along with thousands of Tunisians.

The late president's coffin, covered with the red and white Tunisian flag, was placed on a military truck in the palace of Carthage, about 10 kilometres from the capital.

Many roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of Tunis and near the Al Jallaz cemetery.

Thousands attend funeral

Tunisians lined up the streets leading to the Carthage district, waving flags and chanting the national anthem.

Thousands filled the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011 revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world, known as the Arab Spring.

"It is a sad day for Tunisia," said a woman named Nabila.