WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 1,000 arrested in Moscow protests – Russia police
Demonstrators were rallying against the exclusion of several opposition candidates from the ballot for this fall's Moscow council elections.
Over 1,000 arrested in Moscow protests – Russia police
Protesters attempt to remove fences during a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
July 27, 2019

Russian police wrestled with demonstrators and arrested more than 1,000 people in central Moscow on Saturday at a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council.

The protests lasted more than seven hours, first in the area of the mayor's office and then moving to a square about a kilometer away.

State news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti cited police as saying 1,074 people had been arrested. There was no immediate information what charges they face.

The dispute comes as the Kremlin is struggling with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.

Several opposition members arrested 

Lines of helmeted riot police tried to push back the protesters in Moscow, some of whom resisted physically. 

The crowd appeared to number several thousand people, but there was no official estimate of its size.

RECOMMENDED

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, had called Saturday's protest and was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 days in jail for doing so.

Before the protest, several opposition members and aspiring candidates were detained throughout the city, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry Gudkov and top Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov.

Heavy police presence 

Police presence was heavy at the mayor's office on Tverskaya Street, one of Moscow's main thoroughfares, with police trucks and buses parked in the building's courtyard and other buses positioned nearby to take detainees away.

The decision by electoral authorities to bar some opposition candidates for having allegedly insufficient signatures on their nominating petitions already sparked several days of demonstrations even before Saturday.

The Moscow city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a very large municipal budget and is now controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party. All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for election on September 8.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu