WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kabul-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks – Afghan minister
Afghanistan government "preparing for direct talks" with the Taliban "in a European country," state minister for peace affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi says.
Kabul-Taliban talks could happen within two weeks – Afghan minister
Taliban fighters stand with residents as they take to the street to celebrate the ceasefire on the second day of Eid in the outskirts of Jalalabad on June 16, 2018. / AFP Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
July 27, 2019

Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban could begin within the next two weeks, an Afghan official said on Saturday, marking a potentially crucial step in efforts to end the war.

The Taliban has so far steadfastly refused to speak to the government of President Ashraf Ghani, which it sees as illegitimate, except for at a recent summit where Ghani officials attended in a "personal capacity."

"We are preparing for direct talks," said Abdul Salam Rahimi, the state minister for peace affairs, noting that the government would be represented by a 15-member delegation.

"We are working with all sides and hope that in the next two weeks the first meeting will take place in a European country."

Venue of talks

He did not specify where the summit might take place. 

Germany played a crucial role in talks in an "intra-Afghan dialogue" in Doha earlier this month, but Norway has also been involved in peace efforts.

RECOMMENDED

The announcement comes as a Taliban delegation led by its co-founder and deputy head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar tours Indonesia.

"During this trip, talks will be held on good political ties between the two countries, peace and importance of future cooperation with Afghanistan," Taliban spokesman Zabihulllah Mujahid said.

US-Taliban talks

The Taliban did not immediately comment on Rahimi's remarks, but the apparent development comes as US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad continues a visit to Kabul, where he has spent several days meeting with Ghani and US officials.

He is expected to fly to Doha at some point next week for what would be the eighth round of direct US-Taliban talks.

The two foes claim they are making progress in reaching a deal that would end America's nearly 18-year military involvement in Afghanistan.

Any deal, however, requires the Taliban to talk to Kabul.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu