The death toll in a landslide which buried a village in southwest China rose to 29, according to state media, with 25 still missing days after the disaster struck.

Official news agency Xinhua said Saturday night that 40 people have been rescued from the site in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to the local emergency rescue command.

A thick torrent of mud buried 21 houses in the landslide on Tuesday, and state broadcaster CCTV broadcast footage of rescue workers trying to reach survivors through a huge mound of earth.

Two children and a mother with a baby were among those dead.