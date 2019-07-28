Regime and Russian bombardment on Sunday killed at least nine civilians in north-western Syria where ramped up attacks by the two allies have claimed hundreds of lives since April, a war monitor said.

Regime air strikes killed five civilians in the Idlib town of Ariha, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday.

Russian raids, meanwhile, killed two civilians in northern Hama, according to the Britain-based monitor.

Shelling and air strikes by the regime also killed two other civilians elsewhere in the north-west, it added.

Regime violence in de-escalation zone

Idlib and parts of the neighbouring provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia are under the control of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a militant group led by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate, and other rebel groups.