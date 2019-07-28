WORLD
Suspected militants kill at least 65 villagers in Nigeria
Locals say militants targeted a funeral on Saturday in northeastern Borno state, epicentre of Boko Haram and Daesh insurgency.
Borno state emergency officials say authorities had mobilised to support wounded civilians. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
July 28, 2019

Suspected Boko Haram militants have killed at least 65 people in a shooting at a funeral in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, an official said on Sunday.

"It is 65 people dead and 10 injured," local government chairman Muhammed Bulama said.

Dozens more bodies were discovered following the assault on Saturday by gunmen on a village close to the regional capital Maiduguri.

Resident Bakura Mallam Amadu said he saw the insurgents gather before opening fire at funeral attendees in a village.

A security source said the militants stormed the village on motorbikes and in vans. They also attacked another village, with unknown casualties, the source said.

Nigeria's military declined to comment.

Epicentre of Daesh, Boko Haram insurgency 

Dan Batta, a state emergency official, confirmed the attacks and said authorities had mobilised to support wounded civilians.

He declined to comment on the death toll.

Borno is the epicentre of the Boko Haram and related Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) or Daesh insurgency. The conflict has lasted a decade, during which time the militants have killed thousands and millions have fled from their homes in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
