At least four people including a two-year-old girl and her mother were killed in a rock slide at a gold-mining site in northeast Guinea, local police and officials said Sunday.

The accident happened on Saturday evening in Kintinian, in the northeast region of Siguiri, said Mamadi Magassouba, a public figure in Kintinian.

"At least four people perished in the rock slide on the grounds of a gold mine," he told AFP.

The death toll was confirmed by police and a representative of the local Red Cross.

Two other injured people were taken to hospital in Siguiri, a city around 600 kilometres (370 miles) north of the capital Conakry, the same sources said.