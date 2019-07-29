Boris Johnson is making his first official visit as British prime minister to Scotland, pledging to boost "the ties that bind our United Kingdom" amid opposition from Scottish leaders to his insistence on pulling Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal.

Johnson will announce on Monday a 300 million-pound ($371 million) funding pot to drive economic growth in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

His office said he was also planning a trip to Wales to meet local farmers and to Northern Ireland to discuss ongoing talks to restore its devolved executive.

"Our Union is the most successful political and economic union in history. We are a global brand and together we are safer, stronger and more prosperous," Johnson said in a statement ahead of the visit.