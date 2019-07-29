A 19-year-old has been identified as the gunman in the latest mass shooting in the United States -- a rampage that left three dead, including two children, and 12 other people wounded.

Law enforcement officials said Monday they have not established a motive for the killings. But media reports said investigators were poring over Legan's social media, including an Instagram account created four days ago in which he referenced a white supremacist book.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports.

One message on the account posted shortly before the attack included a picture of people at the festival with the words "Ayyy garlic festival time Come get wasted on overpriced shit," media reports said.

A second message featured a photo of Smokey the Bear with a sign that reads "Fire Danger High Today" alongside a reference to the white supremacist book "Right is Might" which promotes anarchy.

Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee said investigators were trying to confirm witness accounts of a second suspect who may have assisted Legan.

"We had reports on a potential second suspect but we don't have confirmation that he fired and we are trying to determine who it is and what his role was," Smithee told reporters at a news conference.

A six-year-old boy shot in the back

The dead include a six-year-old boy who was attending the festival with his mother and grandmother, who were wounded in the attack. The others were identified as a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s.

The boy, Stephen Romero, was shot in the back, his father Alberto said.

"My son had his whole life to live and he was only six," Romero told the NBC television station.

Those wounded include one person in critical condition and they range in age from 12 to 69, local media said.

The killings marked the latest chapter of America's epidemic of gun violence, which has left nearly 300 people dead in mass shootings so far this year, according to Mass Shooting Tracker.