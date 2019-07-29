An Indian teenager, who accused a senior politician of rape, is fighting for her life after being critically injured in a crash that killed two relatives, raising suspicions of foul play.

Her lawyer was also badly injured in the accident, which occurred in Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday when their car collided with a truck.

Police said Monday they had arrested the truck driver and were investigating claims that it may have been a hit to silence the girl.

"We are analysing all the aspects, we are looking into call details and have recorded statements of eye witnesses," state police chief O.P. Singh said.

The 19-year-old accused Bharatiya Janata Party state lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his home in 2017, but police in the notoriously lawless state initially refused to take action.

Her father was then detained by police and severely beaten in custody – allegedly by Sengar's brother – before dying from his injuries.

Months later, the woman tried to set herself on fire outside the home of Uttar Pradesh leader Yogi Adityanath, a BJP stalwart.

Protests across India led to the case being handed over to federal investigators who arrested Sengar last year. He denies the accusations.

The woman's family said the crash was a deliberate bid to kill her so the rape case does not go to trial.