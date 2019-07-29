Kanihama, Indian-administered Kashmir - Shareefa Bano does not remember exactly when she started her job making pashmina shawls - the warm, soft, and delicate fabric sold in luxury outlets across the world.

“I only remember that I was only 12 years old at the time," she tells TRT World.

For Shareefa, the trade is part of the family business. Her husband and five brother-in-laws also make shawls - a craft passed down to them from their great grandparents.

But the tradition is likely to end with her generation and will not be passed on to her children.

Eye strain, poor body posture, long working hours and meagre profits are all realities of the job the family do not want their children to experience.

“It’s better to kill your children than to tell them to do this work,” Shareefa says, at her home in the village of Kanihama in north Kashmir, 20 kilometres from the region’s main city of Srinagar. The Kani form of shawls is said to have originated from the village.

The village is known for its arts and crafts industry, particularly the production of shawls.

Kashmiri pashminas are woven from the pashmina yarn, a ball of fine cashmere wool, and produced over nine stages. The entire process is done manually as the soft fibre often breaks during the process and cannot be fixed any other way than by hand.

Pashminas, as well as Kani shawls, are highly regarded for their elegance and softness. The name derives from the Persian for ‘from wool’.

One of Kashmir’s oldest traditional crafts, Shawl-making is said to have been introduced to the region by the 15th-century ruler of Kashmir, Zayn-ul-Abidin, who brought in weavers from Central Asia, Since then the craft has been passed from generation to generation.

Shareefa designs and produces shawls destined for the Middle East, where they’ll be worn as turbans by Arab men.

“The final product is the result of thorough hand spinning and weaving,” says Shareefa. “It’s a tedious job.”

Long hours, little return

Despite her skill for embroidery techniques, such as Sozni and Ari, she feels no more passion for her job and there are many others like her.

The tradition faces multiple challenges, the most severe of which is low pay.

As a skill that is learned and passed on within families, if enough pashmina weavers follow Shareefa’s example in preventing their children from pursuing it as a career, the industry faces ruin.

“Many people are switching to other jobs for better wages,” Shareefa warns.

The manufacture of a single shawl takes months or even years for a skilled artisan but producers like Shareefa complain that there is little reward for them in the process. Pay and profits have remained stagnant while inflation forces living costs to rise.

An original pashmina shawl starts at $350 depending on the quality of the product and craftsmanship, while a Kani shawl starts at $800, but for producers like Shareefa, that amounts to less than two dollars a day for a shift that could last up to 10 hours.

“We spent eight to 10 hours on designing and at the end of the day we only make 100 rupees ($1.45) or 150 a day which is not even enough to feed you,” says Shareefa, who has four children to look after.