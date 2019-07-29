"The scenes were shocking and heart-breaking … this is a blatant act of ethnic cleansing and forced transfer, tantamount to a war crime, and must be fully condemned and prosecuted as such," said Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Ambassador, addressing the UN Security Council in New York City only a few days past.

The recent demolitions in Southeastern Jerusalem are the largest since the occupation of West Bank in 1967. The policy entails demolishing 100 Palestinian homes and expelling their residents.

Some analysts claim this is simply the continuation to a long-held policy of making it exceedingly difficult for Palestinians to stay. This is different, however, and the reality behind the demolitions is far more sinister.

The current move is born of a wider context, and comes at a critical time where people speak of going beyond the Two-State Solution.

What’s different this time?

After the failure of the Arab Spring’s first wave, regional opposition to Israeli policies is nearly non-existent. Israel, realising there would be no cost for such behaviour, intensified its encroaching settlement activities, and started thinking ‘out of the box.’

This gave rise to the Liberman Plan for population transfer and land swaps, without giving independence to Palestinians.

The arrival of President Donald Trump into the equation was a long-awaited gift to Israeli leadership, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in particular. With Trump behind him, Netanyahu does not even feel the need to even use the phrase 'Two States', and instead speaks of frankly of something he always had to avoid addressing: annexing settlements in the West Bank to Israeli sovereignty.

Prior to the latest elections, Netanyahu had pledged to annex parts of the West Bank to Israel, particularly the settlements, which would officially become part of the so-called “Eretz Israel”; Zionist terminology for historic Palestine which includes both the internationally-recognised borders of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The newly-demolished houses in Jerusalem fall under Area C, where most settlements exist, but some of the planned demolitions fall under Areas A and B; the first of which supposedly falls under full authority of Palestinian Authority, while the second is under under ‘mutual cooperation’ according to the Oslo Accords between the PLO and the Israeli government.

In this manner, the Israeli government’s actions give clear and stark warning that the Two State solution is a matter of the past.

'New realities require new logic,’ is the message being delivered.

What comes next?

France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom have strongly condemned the latest demolitions, but that is all; condemnation with no punitive actions. Were it any other country, this would have had weight. Israel on the other hand, has developed a high level of immunity to international criticism even from its allies.

Numerous UNGA and UNSC resolutions have already condemned Israeli policies, or called upon the Israeli government to immediately cease and desist from its actions. All were equally met with the same prepared response: ‘It’s none of your business’.

That’s not to say that nothing is unchanged. Israel has never felt to unrestrained or unchallenged, and that gives rise to once-impossible ideas that are now possible.

For a long time, Zionists wanted the land of Palestine but without the mess of Palestinians on it. It was this great challenge that successive Israeli governments prioritised time and time again, consistently unable to ‘solve’.

For the highest echelons of Israeli’s strategic leadership, the ‘Palestinian people’ problem can be achieved in the present in a way that was never possible before.

The rationale goes, “If we cannot get rid of Palestinians, let us just squeeze them into locked enclaves making up no more than 3-10 percent of the West Bank and annex the rest.” “What is the worst that could happen?" they wonder. “Being labelled an Apartheid state? So what?”

The question that follows would not be how can Palestinians be expelled to Jordan or elsewhere, but how to live as if they do not exist. In the segregation of Israel today and the prison of Gaza, we find the tragic blueprints of the menacing ‘legal’ apartheid regime that goes about its business unchallenged, while the natives of the land waste away in overpopulated, isolated camps.

Israeli 'legal' Apartheid