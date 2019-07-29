WORLD
Man linked to Paris attacks extradited from Germany to Belgium
The unnamed 39-year-old suspect was "extradited this morning" under suspicion of having procured weapons for the attackers.
Flowers are put in a window shattered by a bullet to pay respect to the victims at the site of the attacks in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. / AP
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
July 29, 2019

Germany on Monday extradited to Belgium a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 terror attacks in Paris, prosecutors said.

The unnamed 39-year-old suspected of having procured weapons for the attackers "was extradited this morning," Naumburg prosecution service spokesman Klaus Tewes said.

The synchronised shooting and suicide attacks by Daesh gunmen in Paris on the Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and several cafes killed a total of 130 people.

German authorities had last month announced the man's arrest on a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities.

He was accused "of abetting a terrorist organisation linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris."

The German authorities said then that he had been targeted in a separate investigation against two Bosnian citizens on suspicion of violating military weapons control laws.

Daesh, which then controlled vast territory across Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attacks in the French capital, which were allegedly coordinated from Brussels.

It also claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others in the Belgian capital in March 2016. 

The same Brussels cell is believed to have helped organise and carry out both terror attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
