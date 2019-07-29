Alexei Navalny, a prominent Russian opposition leader, was sentenced to jail for 30 days on July 24, 2019 for provoking a protest.

Prior to his detention, Navalny had called on dissenters to support opposition candidates so they would be allowed to run for the Moscow City Council.

More than 1,000 people were arrested in Moscow on Saturday during the protest that lasted as long as seven hours.

Navalny then suffered from a “severe allergic reaction” on Sunday morning while in jail and had to be hospitalised, according to his spokeswoman.

Kira Yarmysh tweeted that Navalny had a “severe swelling of the face and redness of the skin” and that it was unknown what had caused the allergic reaction. She also added that the 43-year old had never had an allergic reaction before in his life.

Navalny’s allergic reaction brought to mind the poisoning of Russian agent Sergei Skripal who was hospitalised with his daughter Yulia Skripal in the UK last March. They were found to be poisoned with the Novichok military-grade nerve agent. Russia denied any involvement in the Skripal case.

Navalny’s doctor Anastassia Vassilieva wrote on Facebook that she had visited him in hospital and said: “We can't rule out that his skin has been exposed to a toxin and been damaged by an unknown chemical substance from a third person.”

Navalny’s former campaign manager, who had served a sentence in the same cell a month before, tweeted that he had a similar reaction, dismissing the idea of poisoning, saying that the hygiene standards in the cell needed a “serious inspection”.

So who is Alexei Navalny?

Navalny is an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin. He lives in Moscow and runs the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). According to its mission statement, the foundation is “the only Russian NGO that leads public campaigns to fight corruption, protect civil rights and monitor the actions of authorities”.

Russian authorities have tried to deal with Navalny before. He once faced trial on embezzlement charges in a timber case, accused of committing a crime that was, as the New Yorkerdescribed it, “both impossible and absurd”.