TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey to see lower interest rates – finance minister Albayrak
Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak says over $10 billion in foreign investments entered Turkey since May, and the Turkish economy will grow "positively this year."
Turkey to see lower interest rates – finance minister Albayrak
Berat Albayrak says the Turkish economy will enter a more positive period by the second half of the year. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
July 30, 2019

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on Tuesday.

Turkey exhibited a strong policy success over the past year, Berat Albayrak stressed in an evaluation meeting in capital Ankara.

"We will close the year with inflation below New Economic Program targets," he said, referring to the plans to restrain inflation below 15.9 percent by the end of 2019.

Positive period ahead 

RECOMMENDED

He highlighted the Turkish economy will enter a more positive period by the second half of the year.

Over $10 billion in foreign investments entered Turkey since May, he said.

"The Turkish economy will grow positively this year," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify