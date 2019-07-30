Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on Tuesday.

Turkey exhibited a strong policy success over the past year, Berat Albayrak stressed in an evaluation meeting in capital Ankara.

"We will close the year with inflation below New Economic Program targets," he said, referring to the plans to restrain inflation below 15.9 percent by the end of 2019.

Positive period ahead