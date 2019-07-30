The past month has seen an almost-theatrical drama unfolding in Indian politics. A group of rebel legislators from the southern state of Karnataka were bundled up and taken to a plush hotel in the city of Mumbai, allegedly by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where they remained incommunicado for days.

Meanwhile, the BJP was accused of orchestrating a coup of sorts. The lawmaking assembly of Karnataka was pushed into a sudden ‘trust’ vote that consequently led to the fall of the state government led by Janta Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and the Congress party. With this collapse, India's grand old Congress party has moved closer to what many are calling the political demise of the country's leading opposition group.

On July 23, the Congress-JD(S) coalition collapsed after they lost the trust vote in the state’s assembly. A trust vote or a floor test is a way for the ruling government to prove that it enjoys the confidence or the support of the assembly.

The chief minister of the state, HD Kumaraswamy of the JD (S), resigned after the coalition managed to muster only 99 votes while 105 assembly members voted against the government. The fiasco was dubbed ‘Operation Lotus’, a political trick that allowed India's ruling Hindu nationalist BJP to eject the Congress-JD (S) government and grab power in Karnataka.

Although the BJP rejected allegations of foul play, the opposition leaders accused the ruling party of ‘horse-trading’, which means luring legislators with either the promise of cabinet positions or huge sums of ‘black money’.

Many political analysts fear that the BJP will not stop at Karnataka. The Congress party is struggling to hold on to its strength in the coastal state of Goa, where 10 of its legislators have already resigned and joined the BJP, even though the state is governed by the latter.

Many reports suggest, the next in line to fall may be the central state of Madhya Pradesh and its western neighbour Rajasthan, where the Congress-led governments rely on a wafer-thin majority and seem to be in a state of high alert after what transpired in Karnataka.

So how could the BJP potentially succeed in toppling democratically-elected state governments from the Himalayan foothills in the north to central agricultural plains and all the way to the coastal south?

According to Ajay Gudavarthy, political analyst and assistant professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University, the far-right party uses the combination of ‘money’ and lawsuits to either buy or intimidate the legislators.

“The choice for politicians in these states is either to jump from the party and support the BJP or face strong legal cases,” Gudavarthy told TRT World.