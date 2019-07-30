Dr Oly Ilunga Kalenga, an experienced epidemiologist who was leading the fight against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during the second biggest outbreak ever, has stepped down from his post. He says he resigned because international agencies and donors were interfering with his work, accusing them of unnecessarily pushing for the introduction of a new vaccine.

MP Muhindo Nzangi Butondo, from the most affected eastern region, backed Ilunga saying he does not want residents to be the "guinea pigs" for a new vaccine fronted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Five years since the worst Ebola outbreak killed 11,000 people in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, there's little assurance that lessons were learned, especially in the African response to the outbreak. The crafting of policy and strategy have been outsourced to international, mostly Western, agencies.

This failure to lead by the African Union (AU) and the blatant sidelining and undermining of African experts and local agencies could be fuelling the myths similar to those that surround the HIV virus - that it was manufactured to wipe out Africans. With foreign actors now entering the scene and forcing ministers to resign, fertile ground for similar myths to flourish, claiming that Ebola is a Western invention and pharmaceutical companies are scrambling to cash in.

One of the key challenges of containing the current outbreak is the distrust of the affected communities. This has seen nearly 200 health workers and facilities attacked since January according to the WHO.

Instead of taking the lead and showing that the AU is finally free from working under the shadows of the UN, whose barely noticeable intervention is only attributable to access to resources rather than contextual competence, the AU has once again decided to hand over the realm of responsibility to the WHO, potentially shattering the legitimacy credentials that it stood to claim.

Frustratingly, this has been neutered by the AU not completely abandoning the policy of non-intervention in member states, preferring instead to wait for an invitation letter.

Following the West Africa Ebola outbreak, failures jolted by the “African problems, African solutions” mantra, the AU formed a special team, suitably named the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

There is already confusion in the public sphere regarding who is in charge; one would expect AU to be in charge, but the UN’s WHO has the mandate, however the WHO has now fallen out with one of the most locally respected epidemiologist - Kalenga. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi’s office has now taken over the coordination of the Ebola campaign.

"As in any war, because that is what this is, there cannot be several centres of decision-making for risk of creating confusion," the health minister said following his resignation.

The loss of Kalenga, an experienced medical doctor who oversaw a successful containment of Ebola in Equateur Province between May and July 2018, is a huge blow to the campaign.

The medic criticised outside pressure thought to be from the WHO, which insists on trying a new vaccine from US-based firm Johnson & Johnson. Kalenga, a qualified epidemiologist says that the vaccine is not proven and will add more confusion.