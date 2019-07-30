The UN humanitarian chief on Tuesday urged the Security Council to take action to end the "carnage" in Syria's Idlib province, the last opposition-held stronghold, warning that continued violence could create the worst humanitarian disaster of the 21st century.

An exasperated Mark Lowcock told council members they have ignored previous pleas and "done nothing for 90 days as the carnage continues in front of your eyes."

He asked: "Are you again going to shrug your shoulders ... or are you going to listen to the children of Idlib, and do something about it?"

'Listen to children of Idlib'

"You, in this Security Council, have ignored all the previous pleas you have heard... Are you going to listen to the children of Idlib, and do something about it?"

The Security Council is deeply divided, with Russia backing the Syrian regime and Western nations supporting the opposition.

That has prevented the UN's most powerful body from taking any significant action.