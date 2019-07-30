TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
'Turkey to fight terror groups with resolution'
“Counter-terror operations, Claw and Claw 2, in northern Iraq will continue until terrorists are wiped off in the region,” the council said in a statement after its meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
'Turkey to fight terror groups with resolution'
Counter-terror operations in nothern Iraq to continue until terrorists wiped out, says National Security Council. / AA
July 30, 2019

Turkey will continue to fight all terror groups with resolution and determination, the National Security Council said late Tuesday.

The council said Turkey is committed to creating a peace corridor in Syria with all its strength.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey maintains a determined and principled stance toward the protection of its and Turkish Cypriots' rights and interests in Eastern Mediterranean under the international law and abides by its commitments and obligations under international law and expects the same sensitivity from its allies, it added.

Turkey will also monitor efforts for clarification of circumstances of an attack on a diplomat killed in Erbil, Northern Iraq, the council stated.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify