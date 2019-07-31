WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 700 trains cancelled in Spain due to strike
The strike will disrupt scores of summer travellers as the most Spaniards take their summer breaks in August.
More than 700 trains cancelled in Spain due to strike
Passengers wait during rail strike at the Atocha station in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
July 31, 2019

Spanish national rail operator Renfe has cancelled hundreds of trains on one of the busiest travel days of the year due to a strike over staffing levels.

The company said more than 700 scheduled services wouldn't operate on Wednesday when many people are heading off on their summer vacation. 

The Spanish General Workers' Federation also plans walkouts on three other heavy vacation traffic days — August 14 and 31, and September 1.

RECOMMENDED

The walkouts are held in two periods of four hours each. The government stipulated that a minimum number of services must run on each day of the strikes.

The workers' federation argues that a shortage of staff is leading to overwork and lower service quality. It says some 14,000 people work for state-owned Renfe.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify