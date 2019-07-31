British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday visited Northern Ireland, the key battleground in Brexit and the focus of increasingly tense rhetoric on both sides of the Irish Sea.

He arrived in Belfast on Tuesday amid warnings from Irish leaders that his vow to leave the European Union, with or without a deal, risks breaking up the United Kingdom.

Those warnings continued on Wednesday.

But during meetings with the province's main political parties he reiterated his determination to split with the EU.

"The Prime Minister made clear that the UK would be leaving the EU on October 31st come what may," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more.

After meeting Johnson, Mary Lou McDonald, the head of Republican Sinn Fein party, said he had "set the compass for a disorderly and a crash Brexit," meaning that there had now to be the opportunity for Northern Ireland to consider joining the Republic.

"We've made it clear to him that the extensive planning that he tells us he is carrying out in respect of a crash Brexit has to include the constitutional question," she told the BBC.

The backstop

The Republic of Ireland shares a land border with the province that both sides want to keep free-flowing after Brexit, both for economic reasons and to maintain the delicate peace deal that brought an end to decades of violence between the pro-Irish and pro-British communities.

But post-Brexit, that border will become part of the EU's external frontier and would legally require policing.

The agreement struck by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May proposed the so-called "backstop" solution after Brexit.

But eurosceptics believe it gives the EU too much control over the UK and risks constitutionally distancing Northern Ireland from Britain.