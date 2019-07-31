UAE officials travelled to Iran this week to hold talks on maritime security in the Persian Gulf where the threat of an escalation in tensions has increased in recent months with attacks and seizure of ships.

Although the exact nature of the meeting remains unclear, some reports suggest that this was the first time since 2013 the two sides had met on the issue. UAE officials insisted it was a routine affair, however.

Iran’s news agency ISNA said the seven-member UAE delegation and Iranian officials discussed issues related to shared borders, illegal entries, trespassing by fishermen, visits by citizens of each nation and maritime connections.

According to Dubai-based Khaleej Times, the meeting was “sixth in a series, the last one being three months ago”.

The two sides have a long-running dispute on islands including Abu Musa.

Iranian news websites showed pictures of Commander of Iran’s Border Police Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei shaking hands with his Emirati counterpart Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Mesbah al Ahbabi.

However, experts say, the UAE is reaching out to Iran to avoid being caught up in any escalation in the region.

“I think UAE is reassessing its foriegn policy. UAE’s exit from Yemen and its rapprochement with Iran are two signs,” Foad Izadi, Political Science Professor at Tehran University, told TRT World.

“They realise relying on the Saudis and Trump is not very safe in the long run.”

The UAE has decided to pull out some of its soldiers and military equipment from Yemen, which suggests that the years-long deadly conflict has hit a stalemate.

Iran backs the Houthi rebels in Yemen while the UAE along with Saudi Arabia has contributed money and men to support the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and keep the Houthis at bay.

It still remains unclear what could have caused a change of heart in the UAE but the Houthi rebels, nevertheless, welcomed the talks with Iran.