The results of a recent study by the Germany-based Bertelsmann Stiftung foundation showed that half of Germans perceive Islam as a threat.

Researchers from the organisation found that 87 percent of those surveyed are generally open to other worldviews except when it came to Islam.

Only one-third of the German population saw Islam as enriching to society, whereas Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism and Buddhism were perceived as enriching society by a majority. About half of those surveyed perceive Islam as a threat.

Overall 70 percent believed there was truthfulness in other religions. But just under one in two in Germany think that religious plurality enriches society.

The study named Weltanschauliche Vielfalt und Demokratieis based on data from the foundation’s last Religion Monitor, published in 2017. In a follow-up survey this year, around 1,000 Germans were interviewed on a representative basis.

The foundation analysed the interplay of religion, religious and ideological pluralism, and political culture in democracy in Germany - as well as in some neighbouring countries.

This widespread perception of Islam, raises questions over the safety of Muslims, particularly in light of recent attacks and threats targeting Muslims in Germany.