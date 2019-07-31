Since coming to power Boris Johnson has vowed to implement Brexit and address the issues that have divided the country. To this end he has been touring the UK and only yesterday he reassured Welsh farmers that they would be aided in finding new markets post Brexit. However, what he has not addressed is the growing political and social fragmentation of the United Kingdom, which could end up becoming the greatest consequence of the Brexit vote.

Rather similar to entertainers who successfully create the illusion of magic by using a deceptive technique known as a sleight of hand, Boris Johnson is currently focusing the Brexit discourse on cursory elements while an ideologically divided social underbelly is growing.

To illustrate this let us consider that prior to the Brexit vote in June 2016 the main social political divisions centred around the policies of the two main political factions, the Labour Party and the Conservative Party. It can be argued regardless of the extent of these divisions they all were on the whole transitive in that following a general election the changes made by an outgoing political party could in theory be overturned.

However, the Brexit vote and its implementation, in whatever form it takes, falls outside of the category of transitive changes made by previous governments. This is because once the UK has left the EU, its re-entry, even if the political and social desire existed, would be difficult, uncertain and potentially impossible. Thus, any direct or consequential effects of Brexit are outside of the changes made in the regular party-political paradigm.

Within this context the Brexit discourse has been focused on the effects of leaving the EU on the UK economy, the Irish border, immigration, free movement and trade.

However, like the entertainer who distracts his audience with the sleight of hand technique, the current Brexit discourse has diverted attention away from a ramification of Brexit that to an extent is already having a disruptive effect.

That is the growing ideological-based social fragmentation, which has materialized following the aftermath of the Brexit vote. Even though this is in part due to the potential economic and social impact of Brexit, there are more crucial elements that are less tangible, more divisive and go well beyond the Brexit debate.

It is the case that several important beliefs that challenge the social and political status quo in the UK have been propagated by influential figures and integrated into the pro-Brexit movement.

The foremost of these is the belief that there is a secretive and malevolent political entity that is working to undermine the sovereignty of the UK. This was alluded to by Boris Johnson, while a backbench MP, in a speech leading up to the first vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal in March 2019. He stated, “After two-and-half years of procrastination the public would accuse us, in this place, of deliberately setting out to frustrate their wishes and they would conclude that there was some plot by the deep state to kill Brexit.”

During the same period these sentiments were also expressed by Gerard Batten, who recently stepped down from the role of the leader of UKIP. For example, speaking as a MEP to the European Union in relation to Theresa May’s Brexit deal, he asserted that “… never before in the long and eventful history of England and the British Isles have we been brought to such a national and international humiliation. Never before have the British been governed by such a pack of traitors, quislings and collaborators.”

Moreover, this belief, which is endorsed by significant figures in the pro-Brexit movement, has not only defined themselves, but also has created a caricature of those who are in favour of the UK remaining in the EU.