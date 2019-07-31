WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Senate confirms Craft as ambassador to United Nations
The Senate backed Craft by a vote of 56 to 34, largely along party lines, moving to end seven months without a permanent US envoy to the world body.
US Senate confirms Craft as ambassador to United Nations
In this September 26, 2017, file photo, US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft stands during her swearing in ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington. / AP
July 31, 2019

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kelly Craft, a Republican donor who is currently ambassador to Canada, as ambassador to the United Nations, despite opposition from Democrats who criticised President Donald Trump's nominee as too inexperienced for the post.

UN ambassador is one of several high-level positions in the Trump administration held for months by temporary appointees as the White House struggles to deal with a chronic, high turnover of top administration officials.

The Senate last week confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper, a former lobbyist, as secretary of defence, ending a record seven-month period in which the Pentagon lacked a permanent top official.

This week, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats announced his resignation.

Trump nominated Craft, 57, for the UN post after a recommendation from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McCon nell, who represents her home state of Kentucky.

She had faced fierce opposition from some Democrats.

Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, accused Craft of lacking the "seriousness and professionalism" for the post at the world body.

RECOMMENDED

Craft, the wife of a billionaire coal industry executive, generated controversy shortly after assuming her post in Ottawa by telling Canadian Broadcasting she believed "both sides" of the climate change debate.

However, she acknowledged during her confirmation hearing that climate change is a global threat and pledged to recuse herself from any UN talks on the issue involving coal because of her husband's position.

Menendez on Wednesday released a report that said Craft spent the majority of her time as ambassador to Canada outside of the country.

Craft's backers called her a tough negotiator on a trade deal with Canada and Mexico who had established decent working relationships with both Republicans and Democrats.

Craft will have the difficult job of defending Trump's "America First" foreign policy and navigating his criticism of the United Nations w hile getting global diplomats to back U.S. policies.

Trump's first UN ambassador, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, announced her resignation in October and left the position at the end of last year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify