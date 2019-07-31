The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kelly Craft, a Republican donor who is currently ambassador to Canada, as ambassador to the United Nations, despite opposition from Democrats who criticised President Donald Trump's nominee as too inexperienced for the post.

UN ambassador is one of several high-level positions in the Trump administration held for months by temporary appointees as the White House struggles to deal with a chronic, high turnover of top administration officials.

The Senate last week confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper, a former lobbyist, as secretary of defence, ending a record seven-month period in which the Pentagon lacked a permanent top official.

This week, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats announced his resignation.

Trump nominated Craft, 57, for the UN post after a recommendation from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McCon nell, who represents her home state of Kentucky.

She had faced fierce opposition from some Democrats.

Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, accused Craft of lacking the "seriousness and professionalism" for the post at the world body.