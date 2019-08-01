For the fifth consecutive year, hate crimes rose by nine percent in the United States last year, even as overall crime slumped, according to a new report.

California State University at Santa Barbara’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism’s (CSHE) report, published on Tuesday, noted that the most targeted groups included African Americans, Jews, and members of the LGBTQ community.

The CSHE’s findings draw on a slew of violent attacks, some of them deadly.

Surveying 30 cities across the US, the report also found that homicides carried out by white supremacists increased, reaching 17, although the overall number of extremist killings decreased.

The report found that 70 percent of police departments surveyed reported an increase in hate crimes, and that partial data from 2019 suggests the rise in hate crimes is ongoing.

Transgender individuals were targeted at least 26 times, the report added.

Last November, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released its annual hate crimes tally for 2017, noting a 17 percent increase when compared to 2016.

Of the more than 7,000 recorded incidents, the FBI noted that more than 4,000 targeted people, while upwards of 3,000 included instances of vandalism, arson and robbery.

The FBI tally included a near doubling of bias incidents targeting Arab Americans, a sharp spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes, and a 15.8 percent rise in incidents involving attacks on individuals owing to their sexual orientation.

Presidential elections

As the US heads into the 2020 presidential election campaign season, critics have pointed the finger at US President Donald Trump’s administration for stoking racism and political strife.

At time of publication, the White House had not replied to TRT World’s request for a comment.

On Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to lash out at CNN’s Don Lemon for insinuating that the president was racist during a debate between Democratic presidential contenders.

“CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world,’” Trump wrote.