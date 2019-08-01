Re-examining the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's family lineage, one of the most striking features that emerge is that Johnson during his formative years showed a keen interest in understanding his Turkish ancestry.

“There is one eighth Turkish blood in his veins," said Selim Kuneralp, a former Turkish diplomat, who's also Johnson's cousin from his great-grandfather Ali Kemal's second marriage.

Speaking to TRT World, Kuneralp recalls Johnson's first visit to Istanbul in the early 1980s. As a young,19-year-old undergrad student, Kuneralp said that Johnson stayed at his father Zeki Kuneralp's house in Istanbul. Zeki, he said, also helped Johnson write his 'first' journalistic article.

Zeki was one of the top Turkish diplomats in the 1960s and 1970s, representing Ankara in London, Bern and Madrid.

Johnson's paternal grandfather Osman Wilfred Kemal, was born to Ali Kemal’s first wife Winifred Brun, an Anglo-Swiss woman, while the Kuneralp siblings came from Kemal’s second marriage with Sabiha Hanim, a Turkish woman, who was the daughter of a prominent Ottoman pasha.

Back in the UK, Johnson is a man of many contradictions. The most glaring ones are: He's been accused of racism; he's shifted from being pro to anti-EU, supporting Brexit; he's often courted controversies for making snide remarks and random insults against the Muslim community.

But he's also been praised for introducing an urban biking program called ‘Boris Bikes’, which encourages cycling as a means of public transport.

Although the British press has covered many aspects of Johnson's life right from the time in the 1980s when he was elected as president of ‘the union’ at Oxford University, the training ground for future prime ministers, his Turkish ancestry and its influences on his political thinking hasn't been explored much.

Ali Kemal’s ancestors belonged to a Turkish village called Kalfat in the central Anatolian province of Cankiri. Kalfat has been known for a significant population of blond people. The village’s cemetery has a number of graves with the surname Sari, which means yellow in Turkish.

According to some villagers, Johnson and his family have inherited their blond hair from their Turkish origins.

In Turkey, Johnson's great-grandfather Kemal, who served in the Ottoman Empire, has left a controversial legacy behind. He was killed in 1922 because of his opposition to the Turkish Independence War and its leader Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk), the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Like Johnson, Kemal was also a journalist in his formative years. He was recognised for his razor-sharp commentary against the nationalist forces who fought the Greeks and Armenians, the proxies of the allied powers during the Turkish Independence War, even though the nationalist forces led by Ataturk gained enough leverage on the battlefield to negotiate for an independent and sovereign Turkey.

In 1909, Kemal became a dissident and took refuge in England. He feared for his life as he publicly criticised the Committee of Union and Progress (CUP), which overthrew the skillful Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II. Kemal's son Osman Wilfred Kemal was born in London the same year.

Kemal's views clashed with the nationalist policies of the CUP. In 1909, as the CUP succeeded in reducing the power of the Ottoman monarchy by introducing civil laws, Kemal criticised them over a range of issues, from warning them against resisting the allied powers to questioning their stance toward the Armenians.

In a heated exchange, the CUP advocates accused the Liberal Union, which was led by Kemal, to be a pro-Western political body aiming to conspire with Armenians to weaken the Empire. Kemal also became a founding member of the Anglophile Society, which defended a British protectorate for Turkey during the Turkish Independence War.