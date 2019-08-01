Peter Dalglish, a Canadian and former high-level United Nations (UN) official, was arrested in the Republic of Nepal on child sex trafficking charges in April 2018.

He was found guilty in June this year and sentenced on July 8 to nine and seven concurrent years in jail for child sexual abuse, as well as being ordered to pay around $10,000 to two survivors.

While Dalglish’s arrest prompted shock on social media, about a man many called a ‘hero’, humanitarians occupying new safeguarding and protection from sexual abuse and exploitation (PSEA) positions created across the international aid sector, post-Oxfam scandal, are oddly silent.

Because Dalglish’s resume reads like so many criminal complaints I have reviewed in my extensive research on child traffickers, when I learned of Dalglish’s arrest my response was, “of course”. Dalglish is no hero. Instead, it appears, he is a typical sexual predator — a highly-placed paedophile. Research shows those convicted for child pornography (the trade in child rape) in North America are disproportionately white, male and powerful.

They consistently place themselves in positions of influence and proximity to vulnerable children. Dalglish is a well-heeled white man with a Western passport. His career, awards and pattern of behaviour all fit the profile of men who sexually abuse and exploit vulnerable children.

No one should be surprised or silent. Yet so many seem to be. Why? I believe people are expressing disbelief and anxiety over Dalglish’s arrest on child sex trafficking charges because so few people understand how paedophiles operate.

Let me explain

Paedophiles typically clad themselves in prizes and prestige. This is their armour. Dalglish sought out, and received, as many honours as he could muster, including the Order of Canada. His titles indicate “this man is untouchable and protected”. He rubs shoulders with prime ministers. He has formidable friends in the UN system. He travels with global leaders. Think twice before speaking out against him. Intimidation is what Dalglish’s extensive accolades convey — not merit.

At schools all over Asia, Europe and North America Dalglish made the same speech describing himself as a self-sacrificing humanitarian who abandoned a lucrative career to help children in the developing world. He repeats, nearly word for word, that he gave up luxury cars to help children in disaster zones. Like this speech at a school in Bali where he describes how dedicating himself to poor children meant: “I would never race around in a convertible BMW in the streets of Vancouver with the top down and there would be no ski chalets.”

The reality is, he sacrificed nothing. Dalglish’s worth is estimated to be in the millions of dollars. He can certainly afford extravagant cars and ski chalets. When a white privileged man whines about not being able to own a BMW due to his ‘sacrifice’ for poor children, this is a blatant tip-off regarding the veracity of his ‘humanitarian spirit’.

Yet, it seems, few clued in.

Why did Dalglish repeat this lie at schools all over the world?

This is called grooming. Dalglish was grooming school administrators. He was grooming parents. He was grooming targeted communities to gain access to their children. This is what pedophiles do. This is how they create a supply-line of children to abuse. Many, it seems, obediently swallowed the lies Dalglish told about himself and bestowed on him the title of hero.