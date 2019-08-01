This July Turkish security forces successfully foiled numerous planned attacks of the terrorist group Daesh.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, 122 suspects including so-called decision makers of the terrorist group were taken in custody in July, with 42 of them remanded in custody.

Organisational documents were also confiscated during operations.

In a counterterror raid in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri, nine people suspected of involvement with terrorist activities for Daesh in Syria and Iraq were arrested.

In a separate operation in Kayseri, a total of 10 suspects were arrested and four of them remanded in custody.

In an operation in the southern Adana province, six suspects, including a so-called decision-maker, were arrested.

Separately, a total of 17 suspects were arrested and 12 of them, including a so-called decision-maker, were remanded in custody.

In the southern Osmaniye province, four of five suspects were remanded in custody over their links to the terror groups.

Separately, seven suspects were remanded in custody in the southeastern provinces of Batman and Diyarbakir, eastern Erzurum, and Istanbul.

Nine suspects, including three women, were arrested and six of them remanded in custody during counterterror operations in the capital Ankara, the central provinces of Corum and Kirikkale, the Mediterranean province of Mersin, and the Black Sea province of Kocaeli.

Nationwide arrests