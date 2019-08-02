President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Thursday on China to reach a trade deal by saying he will impose 10% tariffs September 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn't already taxed. The move immediately sent stock prices sinking.

The US consumers will likely feel the pain if Trump proceeds with the new tariffs. Trump's earlier tariffs had been designed to minimize the impact on ordinary Americans by focusing on industrial goods. But the new tariffs will hit a vast range of consumer products from cellphones to silk scarves.

The president's announcement via Twitter came as a surprise, in part because the White House on Wednesday had said Beijing confirmed that it planned to increase its purchases of American farm products. That word came just as US and Chinese negotiators were ending a 12th round of trade talks in Shanghai, which the White House called "constructive."

Though the negotiations concluded without any sign of a deal, they are scheduled to resume next month in Washington.

China to take countermeasures if tariffs imposed

China will have to take countermeasures if the United States is bent on putting more tariffs on Chinese goods, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

China doesn't want a trade war, but it isn't afraid of fighting one, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the foreign ministry, said at a daily press briefing.

'Positive dialogue'

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had been up nearly 300 points earlier in the day, was down nearly 200 points after Trump's tweets announcing the new tariffs. The Dow closed for the day down 280 points — more than 1 percent.

Trump has long said he was preparing to tax the $300 billion in additional Chinese tariffs. But he had suspended the threat after meeting with President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, in June.

It isn't clear when American consumers are likely to feel the impact of the additional tariffs, but higher prices could show up in stores this fall.

"Attention all Target & Wal-Mart shoppers ... the price on the goods you buy ahead of the holidays are going up due to trade policy," tweeted Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at the consultancy RSM.

Besides announcing the additional tariffs on Chinese imports, Trump tweeted that "we look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!"

The president accused Beijing of failing to follow through on stopping the sale of fentanyl to the United States or on purchasing large quantities of farm goods such as soybeans. Speaking to reporters Thursday at the White House, Trump complained that President Xi is "not moving fast enough."