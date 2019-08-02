Al Qaeda gunmen killed 19 soldiers in an attack on an army base in southern Yemen on Friday, security officials said, a day after deadly assaults by rebels and a militant bomber.

The gunmen stormed Al Mahfad base in Abyan province and remained inside for several hours before military reinforcements came, three security officials said, adding that the soldiers were killed in clashes with the militants.

"The Qaeda gunmen took advantage of what happened on Thursday in Aden and launched an assault on Al Mahfad base and clashed with soldiers," a government security official said.

"Military reinforcements were sent ... and the gunmen was killed, while others were driven out with air support from the (Saudi-led) coalition, in an operation that lasted hours," the official said.

"At least 19 soldiers were killed and others wounded."

The other two officials confirmed both the details and the death toll.

On Thursday, separate attacks by Houthi rebels and militants hit security forces in Yemen's city Aden, killing at least 49 people, many of them newly trained police cadets, officials said.