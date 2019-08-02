TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to build its first modern Syriac Church
Around 18,000 Syriacs have been using churches of other Christian communities.
Turkey to build its first modern Syriac Church
The world's oldest Syriac Orthodox monastery, Mor Gabriel in Turkey's Mardin Province. / AFP Archive
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
August 2, 2019

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to lay the cornerstone for the construction of the first Syriac church built from scratch since the Turkish Republic was founded in 1923, according to Middle East Eye. 

The church will be built in Istanbul’s Yesilkoy, the neighbourhood that has the largest Syriac population in the city. Around 18,000 Syriacs in Turkey have long been demanding a place of worship and using other Christian communities’ churches as their current building isn’t large enough to accommodate the worshippers. 

The Church was planned to be built in 2015, in an area at an Italian cemetery that was used until 1950, but the construction was suspended due to legal problems.

RECOMMENDED

"[President] Erdogan will be the first head of state to both grant the permission for a church and the first to attend the ceremony to lay the cornerstone of it," Sait Susin, the head of the Syriac Church Foundation said.

According to Susin, the church is expected to open in two years with the financial contribution of the Syriac community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire