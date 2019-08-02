NATO does not plan the integration of the Russian S-400 anti-air missile system into any air and missile defence system of the alliance, NATO Secretary-General said on Friday.

"There are no plans to integrate the Russian S-400 into any NATO integrated air and missile defence system," Jens Stoltenberg said in a news conference on the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said he welcomes that Turkey is in dialogue with the US on the "possibility of buying Patriot batteries."

He also said Turkey is in dialogue with Italy and France, NATO allies, on missile defence systems.