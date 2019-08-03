Turkish Gendarmerie forces and the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) seized one tonne of explosives from the Daesh terror group in a joint operation in Northern Syria, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Turkish gendarmerie intelligence units and MIT confiscated explosives in the possession of the Daesh terror group in the central Al Bab district, northern Syria, the ministry added.

Turkish forces also captured Daesh terrorists who were planning to enter Turkey to conduct several bomb attacks.

In addition, hundreds of explosive-making materials were also seized by Turkish units.