Pakistan accused India on Saturday of using illegal cluster bombs, killing two civilians and wounding 11, in the disputed Kashmir region that both countries claim.

Pakistan's military released images of what it said were bombs used by India during shelling along the de facto border in Kashmir on July 30 and 31, and photos of civilians, including a 4-year-old boy, who it said were killed and wounded by the weapons.

"Use of cluster bombs by Indian Army violating international conventions is condemnable," Major General Asif Ghafoor, chief spokesman for Pakistan's armed forces, said in a tweet.

In the latest flare-up of tensions between the two countries, India denied it had used such weapons.

Cluster bombs emit deadly exploding shrapnel and are prohibited under the Geneva Convention governing international warfare.

False flag?

Pakistan's accusations come a day after India alleged Pakistan-backed rebels had planned attacks on Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir, leading to an evacuation of thousands of tourists from the region on Saturday.

Thousands of military reinforcements were arriving in the Himalayan territory, where a three-decade-old armed rebellion and brutal Indian crackdown has left tens of thousands dead.

India said on late Friday that holiday-makers and religious tourists should leave "immediately" because of new intelligence about "terror threats" to a major Hindu pilgrimage in the region.

A separate government notice also advised hundreds of students from other Indian states to leave the Himalayan Valley.

Britain and Germany have issued warnings against travel to the region.

Residents say they were not happy about the deployment of additional troops and questioned the Indian government's intentions.

Indian soldiers are ubiquitous in Kashmir and residents make little secret of their fury at their presence in the region.

On Saturday, Pakistan rejected India's claims of arms recovery and possible attacks on Hindu pilgrims.

"This is a familiar Indian ploy to externalise blame, use baseless allegations as a smokescreen, and persist with its state-sponsored repression against the Kashmiri people. We again caution the international community against any false flag operations," a Pakistan foreign ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, anxious visitors, including some foreigners, flooded the airport at the main city Srinagar on Saturday, many without tickets for flights that day.

Visitor numbers have been boosted by the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in recent years, with more than 300,000 Hindus devotees visiting the ice stalagmite cave shrine in the Himalayas.